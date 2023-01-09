1,200 rescues recorded in single week over holiday period

BEACHGOERS are being urged to stick to patrolled beaches, after almost 1,200 rescues were recorded in a single week.

Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said Surf Life Saving NSW (SLSNSW) has recorded its busiest ever Christmas and New Year period.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“In the space of just seven days between Christmas and the New Year, thousands of volunteer lifesavers performed 1,194 rescues, saving countless lives,” Ms Cooke said.

“NSW has been faced with three consecutive La Nina cycles and I know that people are very keen to enjoy our beautiful beaches when the weather is right, but I want everyone to remember their trip to the beach for the right reasons.

“Every drowning is tragic and often preventable if simple precautions are taken, like swimming at patrolled locations, between the flags, supervising children and not swimming under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

SLSNSW CEO Steve Pearce said too many lives are lost at unpatrolled beaches.

“It’s the simplest thing you can do to stay safe when you head to the beach, swim at one of the 129 patrolled locations along our State’s coastline, because if our lifesavers can’t see you, they can’t save you,” Mr Pearce said.

“Regardless of what you’re doing on the water, it’s absolutely vital that you check the conditions prior to heading out, understand the environment you are entering, understand your own limitations and abilities, and ensure you are prepared should things go wrong.”

For the first time, this summer SLSNSW is temporarily relocating metropolitan-based volunteer lifesavers to regional locations to bolster patrolling capability.

Information about patrol times, weather and patrolled beach locations is available on the BeachSafe app or https://beachsafe.org.au/.