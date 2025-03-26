13 Ganges Court, Dunbogan is on the market with Professionals Laurieton



13 Ganges Court, Dunbogan

Open: Saturday 29 March, 10:15am – 11:00am

POSITIONED towards the eye of a rapidly growing cul-de-sac in the latest and final stages of First Fleet Estate, Dunbogan, this brand new home could be best described as an ‘Executive Residence’.

The property features five generous bedrooms, and an open plan living area drenched in natural light which leads to outdoor alfresco.

Another standout inclusion is a huge separate media room.

A spacious study is positioned adjacent to the front entry, equipped with a self-contained powder room, ideal for a home office.

All bedrooms and the office are hard wired for internet connection.

The first floor master bedroom offers a private balcony and a massive ensuite bathroom.

The home enjoys fully ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, a solar installation (15 panels), plumbing in place for future pool installation and an electric car charger.

The block is level and fully fenced.

Contact Professionals Laurieton on (02) 6559 5955.