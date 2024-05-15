13 James Scott Crescent, Lemon Tree Passage is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



13 James Scott Crescent, Lemon Tree Passage

4 bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car

Price: $895,000

WELCOME to 13 James Scott Crescent, a captivating brand new four-bedroom home nestled in the picturesque suburb of Lemon Tree Passage.

Ideally situated within a mere 500m to the water’s edge, this stunning property offers unparalleled convenience, being in close proximity to the water, boat ramp, and Lemon Tree Passage marina.

Step inside to discover the allure of nine-foot-high ceilings and elegant timber floors, seamlessly blending with the expansive open space upstairs that overlooks the kitchen and rear undercover deck, set within a generously sized backyard.

Boasting four bedrooms all with ceiling fans and two with luxurious ensuites and walk-in robes, and a built-in wardrobe in the third bedroom, this home exudes comfort and style.

Enjoy year-round comfort with ducted air-conditioning throughout the entire property.

Immaculately presented bathrooms and kitchens further enhance the appeal of this remarkable home.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own a brand-new property in one of Port Stephens’ most sought-after suburbs.

Book your viewing today and experience the essence of modern living at its finest!

Contact Nelson Bay Real Estate.

