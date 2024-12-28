13 Laura Place, Lakewood is on the market with Elders Lifestyle Group



13 Laura Place, Lakewood

Open for inspection: Saturday 4 January 1:00 to 1:30pm or by appointment

CAREFULLY designed and cared for, this spacious home has only ever had one owner, providing a sense of stability and warmth that’s perfect for families.

This fantastic home boasts great-sized living areas, bedrooms, and a clever use of space that creates a feeling of coming home from the minute you walk through the door.

Not to mention the surprise you will experience when you see the fully detached studio complete with its own bathroom, perfect for guests, a home office, or a creative retreat for the kids.

This exceptional home features a range of impressive amenities, including an elegant formal lounge room with open-plan living and dining areas, perfect for relaxing and entertaining.

The large kitchen is equipped with ample bench space and storage, ideal for the culinary enthusiast.

The master bedroom boasts a private ensuite, while the two additional bedrooms feature spacious built-in wardrobes. A three-way master bathroom caters to families, and a detached studio with bathroom and carport provides additional accommodation options.

Perfectly situated just 600m from the Lakewood Shopping and Medical Complex and a short five-minute drive to Laurieton’s CBD, 13 Laura Place offers the ultimate lifestyle combination, blending convenience, comfort, and community.

Families can enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options, as well as a range of outdoor recreational activities, including parks and beaches.

Agent: Andrew Stokes 0401 315 832.

