139 Kindlebark Drive, Medowie is on the market with R&R Property

139 Kindlebark Drive, Medowie

4 Beds, 2 Baths, 2 Cars – 685sqm

Price: $730,000 – $790,000

EMILY Abela from R&R Property would like to present to the market 139 Kindlebark Drive, the home with endless opportunity!

Whether you are looking to downsize, invest, or relocate the family, this beautiful property is not one to look past!

This spacious brick and tile home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and is perfectly set on 685sqm on the popular Kindlebark Drive within the ever-growing suburb of Medowie.

The open plan kitchen, living and dining is tiled throughout, the kitchen has ample cupboard space, electric stove, oven, and range hood, plenty of space to cook up some delicious meals!

There is also a second living area which is carpeted at the front of the home.

The four bedrooms are all generous in size and feature carpet and mirrored built-in robes with the master bedroom consisting of a walk-in robe and ensuite with shower, toilet, and vanity.

The master is located at the front of the home and is separated from the remaining three bedrooms.

The centrally located bathroom for the three bedrooms features a shower, bath, and vanity with a separate toilet.

The house has a newly installed, 8kw ducted air-conditioning system and is separated into four zones.

Externally, the open plan living area opens out to the undercover entertaining area which overlooks the established gardens and backyard and garden shed.

The double garage allows for drive through access to the rear of the property as well as there being double side access beside the home for caravan or boat storage!

The home is fully fenced, has a lovely, and private, street appeal, is on electric hot water, town services and has a security system installed.

Did we mention the property is vacant?

That means it’s ready for you to take over or move into and start your next chapter or investment journey!

If you have any questions about this great property, or if you would like to arrange an inspection, please get in contact with Emily Abela on 0476 551 276.