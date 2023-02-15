15 Seventeenth Avenue, Sawtell is on the market with Sawtell Real Estate

15 Seventeenth Avenue, Sawtell

EXPERIENCE the epitome of modern coastal living with this extensively renovated home located in a peaceful and sought-after pocket of Sawtell.

This property boasts an abundance of indoor and outdoor living spaces, stylish design features and top-quality finishes that seamlessly blend the original character of the home with modern contemporary improvements and additions.

The modernised kitchen is equipped with ample cabinetry and counter space, along with a skylight that brings in natural light.

The front living room features hardwood timber floorboards and directly connects via sliding doors to an inviting north facing, covered terrace with terrific views of the mountains and streetscape.

The main home consists of four bedrooms, with two spacious bedrooms both featuring built in robes, ceiling fans and a northerly aspect.

The rooms are serviced by an attractive, fully renovated main bathroom with a feature skylight, bathtub, and shower.

A smaller third bedroom lies just off the dining space and hosts a convenient ensuite bathroom.

The Master bedroom suite is exceptionally spacious, featuring high ceilings, polished concrete floors, ample built in wardrobes, and a terrific outlook over the pool/entertainment area and views of the mountains.

The large ensuite bathroom features a shower, attractive finishes, and floor to ceiling tiling.

Opening out from the Master bedroom is a designated ‘parents retreat’, offering a stylish separate living area, featuring a wood fireplace and wall mounted TV.

The main outdoor entertainment area is fully covered and makes for a superb space to enjoy with friends and family.

Multiple skylights allow in plenty of natural light and this space includes mood lighting, wall heaters and wiring in place for an outdoor speaker system.

The entertainment area overlooks a fantastic salt/magnesium inground pool bordered with attractive timber decking and glass fencing screens.

At the rear of the property, there is a self-contained, 60m2 studio flat with separate access from the council lane.

This brand-new dwelling is ideal for those looking for an additional Holiday Let income or perfect for those seeking a private, spacious living option for a family member or visiting friends.

The previous ‘boat shed’ has received a complete renovation to offer another separate living space, perfect for a teenager’s retreat, gym, home office, art studio or music room.

Overall, this substantially renovated home combines character and modern creature comforts to suit any family configuration. An easy walk to Murrays Beach, Sawtell Primary, Hilltop store Café and walking distance to Sawtell Village, this property offers a convenient, move-in ready living option with the hard work already done for you!

For private inspections, please call Barry France on 0407 301 404.