1553 Ocean Drive, Lake Cathie is on the market with Lake Cathie Bonny Hills Real Estate/Beachscape



Land for sale

1553 Ocean Drive, Lake Cathie

LOCATION, convenience and lifestyle.

Discover the perfect canvas for your dream home or investment project with this 607m2 block on Ocean Drive, in the heart of Lake Cathie.

The site is less than 500 metres from the pristine beaches and shops, providing everything you need.

Transport and public schools are nearby.

This prime location, with easy access, offers the best of coastal living combined with convenient access to amenities.

The land consists of two lot numbers; the front lot is 429m2 and the back lot is 183m2.

Combined, the two lots are approximately 18.22m wide x 33.5m in length.

Features of the block include a lockable shed with shower and toilet.

Building sample plans are available upon request.

Nestled in a vibrant community known for its friendly atmosphere and coastal charm, Lake Cathie is an ideal place to live or invest.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to secure a versatile piece of land in the sought-after seaside village of Lake Cathie, 15 minutes south of Port Macquarie.

Contact Susan de Jonge at 0410 938 691 or susan@beachscape.com.au for more information.

