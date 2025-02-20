16 Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties



4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms/3 garage

WITH spellbinding 180-degree panoramic views across the sparkling waters of Port Stephens, this property offers an unparalleled waterfront experience.

The Cottage

The cottage has three bedrooms plus a study that can easily serve as a fourth bedroom.

It provides a cozy and comfortable living space that is perfect for families, retirees, or anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

The Self-Contained Flat

In addition to the main cottage, the property features a separate self-contained flat that boasts equally breathtaking views of the water.

This flat includes a bedroom, a bathroom, and a large combined living and dining area.

It presents a multitude of possibilities, making it ideal as a teen retreat, home office, artist retreat, or even as an Airbnb rental.

Outdoor Living

Boasting an easterly aspect over the water, the property allows residents to enjoy the stunning water vista and cooling north east sea breezes during the warmer months.

The level lawns extend to the water’s edge, providing a perfect spot for outdoor activities and relaxation.

The rare northeast-facing 1183sqm waterfront lot ensures that you are protected from the southerly storm winds, making it a perfect year-round retreat.

Contact CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties on 0432705766 or 02 4997 2554.