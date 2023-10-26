$16 million for Crown reserve improvements

APPLICATIONS are now open for $16 million in NSW Government funding to maintain and improve Crown land reserves for the use of communities across the state, with $14 million in grants and $2 million in loans on offer.

Applications for the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund (CRIF) are open until 17 November 2023 through Crown Lands in the Department of Planning and Environment.



Eligible applicants include all Crown land managers including local councils, community organisations, and user groups that are licensed to use Crown reserves across NSW, as well as commons and also showgrounds on freehold land.

CRIF grants and loans support projects that can deliver social, cultural, environmental or economic benefits to local communities.

They help maintain and upgrade reserves and facilities on them so residents can use and enjoy them, and also protect areas of important environmental land.

Grants also support weed and pest management projects to ensure we have healthy public reserves that help protect native plants and animals from invasive species.

Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said, “Crown reserves support communities by protecting the environment and providing open spaces and facilities for parks, ovals, walking, cycling, camping and other sports and recreation activities, to keep communities healthy and happy.

“They also provide land for community organisations and assets like showgrounds, public halls, scouts and girl guide groups, surf life saving clubs, racecourses and more.

“These grants will help ensure local community land continues to prosper into the future.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh strongly encourages eligible local organisations to investigate funding opportunities.

“This funding is essential to look after and improve community, recreational and tourism facilities,” said Mr Singh, Shadow Minister for Tourism, Emergency Services and the North Coast.

“There is $14 million worth of grants and $2 million in loans on offer, which could go a long way to fund essential projects across our region.

“Thanks to the former NSW Coalition Government, community facilities across the Coffs Coast have benefited from this important program in recent years and I’m confident this will continue.”

For further information and to apply visit reservemanager.crownland.nsw.gov.au/funding/crif