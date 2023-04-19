17 Coupland Ave, Tea Gardens is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/2 garages and 2 carports/445 sqm

LESS than 400m to the riverfront, this Coupland Ave home is in a highly desirable location.

It is a home full of surprises – large, open plan and with a great floor plan.

A lovely entry into a home that features high 9ft ceilings and freshly painted and recently updated.

Two very large master bedrooms at the front, both with huge floor to ceiling built in robes.

A wide hallway leads through to a contemporary bathroom, with plenty of light.

A double vanity and two transom windows allowing light to flow through to this area.

A separate WC, and a huge walk-in shower with a rain head and a separate deep soaking spa tub.

The living and dining space is open plan and once again there is a sense of space with the high ceilings. This area has a nook where the original fireplace used to live (could be restored again), and now features a skylight and full-length window allowing for plenty of light.

A large contemporary kitchen with a huge four door pantry, which was updated less than five years ago, offers plenty of workspace, storage, a gas burner cooktop and a microwave.

A servery leads through to what could be another dining space.

The home has a long private study – perfect for those working from home.

A split level at the rear – there is a huge laundry with access to the outdoors and another bathroom.

The home also features a surprising additional space – in-law accommodation or a fully self-contained flat that could be used as income potential (as a private rental or Airbnb).

There is a large bedroom with a bank of built-in robes and another living space (or additional bedroom) with further built-in robes.

This part of the home has its own private entrance.

The property has a combination of floating floors, carpet and tiles.

A double garage and a double carport with side access, perfect for those with campervans and/or a boat. Fully fenced and low maintenance, the gardens also offer spearpoint, as a water source.

Extras include air conditioning, ceiling fans, solar power 6.6kw/h, raised veggie garden beds, garden shed, solar flood lights, remote awning for the rear of the home and quality window fittings.

For more information contact Ivy Stevenson on 0432 705 766 or Bryan Stevenson on 0419 384 569.