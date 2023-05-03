17 Middleby Grove, Medowie is on the market with R & R Property



17 Middleby Grove, Medowie

2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car

LIVE comfortably and easily at number 17 Middleby Grove, Medowie, located within the beautifully maintained and centrally located Pioneer Ridge Gardens, an exclusive community of only seventeen homes and your own private roads

With air-conditioning in the open plan area, the home has ceiling fans in both bedrooms.

Plantation shutters and downlights throughout, with a Hebel clad exterior, high ceilings, wide hallways and doors to accommodate mobility aids.

The property has a small, fenced area at the front of home, and is fully fenced with Colourbond fencing.

The home is connected to mains services.

Call Rikki-Lee Day at R & R Property on 0427 658 146.