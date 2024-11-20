17 The Esplanade, North Arm Cove is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties



17 The Esplanade, North Arm Cove

Land size: 1032 sqm

SET on the high side of the street, this 1032 sqm block will command wonderful water views.

The block is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and just a short walk to two beaches; approximately 250m to Wide Bay and 500m to Heros Beach and reserve.

Building blocks in North Arm Cove are rare and this opportunity allows you to create your own coastal getaway. Surrounded by quality homes, North Arm Cove is one of those rare communities where you can enjoy sailing, kayaking, bush walking, fishing and swimming.

Sail to Soldiers Point or Nelson Bay for breakfast.

Local amenities include a community café and gardens, tennis court, and pilates and zumba classes.

Located less than 20 minutes from Tea Gardens, the Myall River, shops, cafés, restaurants and the picturesque beaches in Hawks Nest.

Newcastle airport is approximately 25 minutes, Newcastle under an hour and Sydney less than two hours (Wahroonga).

Build your dream home and enjoy living on the north shore of Port Stephens.

Contact Ivy Stevenson on 0432705766.

