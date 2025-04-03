17 The Esplanade, North Arm Cove is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties



17 The Esplanade, North Arm Cove

FEAST your eyes on this unique waterfront reserve building block in North Arm Cove.

The block is approximately 1032 sqm, set on the high side of the street and commands wonderful water views.

Being a waterfront reserve your views can never be built out.

Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, the block is just a short walk to two beaches: approximately 250m to Wide Bay and 500m the other way to Heros Beach and reserve.

Building blocks in North Arm Cove are rare and this opportunity allows you to create your own coastal getaway. Surrounded by quality homes, North Arm Cove is one of those rare communities where you can enjoy sailing, kayaking, bush walking, fishing and swimming.

Sail to Soldiers Point for breakfast at The Deck Café or perhaps Nelson Bay and the myriad of choices available there.

Local amenities include a community café and gardens, tennis court, pilates and zumba classes.

Located less than 20 minutes from Tea Gardens, the Myall River, shops, cafés, restaurants and the picturesque beaches in Hawks Nest.

Build your dream home and enjoy living on the north shore of Port Stephens.

Contact CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties on 02 4997 2554.

