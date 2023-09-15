175 motorcycles kick-start renewed Men’s Shed fundraiser

THE sound of ‘Rolling Thunder’ filled the air on all roads leading to Stuarts Point last Saturday.

From 9:00am on 9 September motorcycle riders from all across the region came together for the fourth annual Stuarts Point Men’s Shed Motorcycle Show (SPMSMS).



“And what a great day it was,” said organiser Mark Merritt.

“The blustering winds on the previous day had abated to a perfect, still but chilly morning; a perfect day for a ride in the sun.”

The event brought families from as far as Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour to feast their eyes on rare and extraordinary machines of all kinds and sizes.

It was a 1928 ‘James’, a 500cc twin cylinder made in England that won the most overall support of the crowd.

The rebuilder and owner, Kevin Barber of Boambee, received a two-night accommodation for two in a luxury cabin at any of the Macleay Valley Coast Holiday Parks.

For being the overall most popular machine, Kevin and the bike will be etched onto the SPMSMS Perpetual Trophy, on permanent display at the Stuarts Point Bowling Club.

The Most Popular Modern Motorcycle nominated on the day was a massive 2.2 litre Harley ‘Breakout’, owned by David Connor from Coffs Harbour.

The Men’s Shed at Stuarts Point is this year sharing proceeds from the fundraiser with Sea Shepherd Australia.

Being a coastal community, the organisers of the event thought it appropriate to support an organisation that supports the sea, an ecosystem that supports us all.

Sea Shepherd Australia have since expressed their gratitude to the Men’s Shed for the support. This year’s Motorcycle Show had a limit of 100 entries but fell short with only 33 modern and 27 classic bikes on display, thought to be the result of inclement weather in the lead up.

Although the entries were down, the support was well up with around 175 motorcycles arriving on the day, all supporting the event which raised around $3,000 to be shared between the Men’s Shed, Sea Shepherd and the CWA.