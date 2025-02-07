19 Eleventh Ave, Sawtell is on the market with Toormina Real Estate



Address: 19 Eleventh Ave, Sawtell

Price: $1,400,000

Land size: 531.1m2

Beds 3, Bath 1, Car 3

SITUATED just walking distance to Sawtell Beach and village, and in the same street as Sawtell Public School, this north-facing three bedroom home is one of the few original homes remaining in the area.

It was probably, for its day, one of the leading homes in the area with art deco features and picture frame rails.

There is a central shower room, separate lounge, semi separate dining room, and kitchen with a servery bar.

Over the years it has had some modifications with a new air conditioner, solar hot water service, large free standing double garage in the back yard, water tank and a power garage door.

The home is elevated with an underneath workshop, storage area and BBQ area.

Vehicle access is on two sides of the house, one to the yard and the rear garages and the other to the single lock up garage.

Just imagine walking to the rolling surf for a swim in the Pacific Ocean or having a night out at one of the many restaurants on Sawtell’s tree-lined main street.

Do miss out on your opportunity to be part of the Sawtell community.

Inspect by private appointment or go to the open house inspection on Saturday 8 February from 11.30am to 12.00pm.

Contact agent Chris Sercombe on 0427 581 100, 02 6658 1100 or info@toorminarealestate.com.au.

