19 Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell is on the market with Toormina Real Estate



Address: 19 Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell

Price: $1,250,000

Land: 531.1 m2

Bedroom 3, Bath 1, Car 3

Open: Saturday, 19 April, 11.30am-12:00pm

MANY have sought and obtained the Sawtell lifestyle by purchasing in this exclusive but friendly village.

Enjoy a leisurely walk to Sawtell Beach and a surf in the foamy waves or a stroll to the tree-lined village shopping centre for a coffee and a breakfast with friends.

Even the temperature in Sawtell is usually more moderate on the hot days.

Most of the older part of Sawtell is close to the surf club, shop and clubs and is level and easy walking.

Just three streets from the shopping centre and beach, this home at 19 Eleventh Avenue is on the way to Sawtell Public School, which is at the end of the street.

An old-style, original Sawtell home with lots of character, the property features three bedrooms, air conditioner, solar hot water, separate dining, separate lounge, shower room, underneath storage, workshop and BBQ area.

There is accommodation for three cars and side vehicle access.

Contact Chris on 042758 1100 or 02 6658 1100 or email info@toorminarealestate.com.au.