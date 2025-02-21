$1million grant to bring upgrades for Park Avenue bus interchange



A KEY Coffs Harbour CBD public transport hub is set to be enhanced after the City of Coffs Harbour (City) received a $1 million NSW Government grant.

The Park Avenue bus interchange will be “beautified and made more user-friendly for the community”, Council says, through a Transport for NSW “reVITALise – Public Transport Precinct Vibrancy” grant.

“It’s incredibly important that people have access to active transport and public transport hubs that feel safe, vibrant and help them get to where they need to go as quickly as possible,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams said.

Consideration of the upgrade of the bus interchange was included in the Moonee Street and Park Avenue Reconfiguration Project adopted by Council in 2022.

“The current bus interchange utilises outdated street furniture that does not meet the needs of bus commuters for weather protection or security,” City Acting Infrastructure Director Daniel Noble said.

“Revitalisation of this area will provide multiple benefits – making it more attractive to access Coffs Harbour’s bus services as well as beautifying the area and addressing safety concerns of people using a key car parking facility.”

Council says the Park Avenue project will be delivered by mid-2026.