2/12 Minorie Drive, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

Address: 2/12 Minorie Drive, Toormina NSW 2452

Price: $410,000

Beds: 2, Bath: 1, Car: 1

Land size: 93sqm

THIS ground floor unit set in a complex of only four is ideally located to Toormina Centro, Toormina Medical Centre, library, sporting grounds, public transport, and beautiful Boambee Bay headland and reserve.

The neat and tidy unit consists of two bedrooms, both of a good size with built-in wardrobes, and remote-controlled ceiling fans.

They are positioned adjacent to the large, combined bathroom/laundry that features handrails in the shower and the separate toilet, perfect for those with mobility issues.

The bathroom also has a bath and vanity as well as a laundry sink/cupboard.

The home has the bonus of two entry points, the front door with Crimsafe screen is featured on the western side of the building, with direct access into the semi carpeted living area with exposed brick walls, ceiling fans and Daikin air conditioning unit.

There is a sliding door which leads to the enclosed outdoor entertaining area that is fully screened and has roll down blinds as well.

This area enjoys views to the treed council reserve, which provides not only privacy but a lovely outlook.

The second entry on the other side is where you can find the parking facilities for the complex. Entry from this side is directly into the lovely light filled cream kitchen that has been renovated a few years ago, providing plenty of cupboard and bench space, filtered water tap over the single sink, and for cooking there is a Westinghouse all in one electric oven with an extraction fan.

A storage shed is positioned behind the carport, providing the perfect spot for the surfboard and fishing rods to be kept while not being used at Boambee Bay reserve which is within walking distance or at Sawtell beach which is only approximately 2.7kms away.

Other features of the unit are, security window screens, plus electric security shutters on the wi

ndows, NBN, and a common area behind the complex with each unit’s clothesline.

Agent: Kim McGinty and Chris Hines.

Mobile: (Kim) 0432 953 796 and (Chris) 0439 667 719.