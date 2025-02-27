20 Merriwa Boulevard, North Arm Cove is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



20 Merriwa Boulevard, North Arm Cove

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 3 Car

Expressions of Interest

WAKE up to breathtaking water views every day in this stunning absolute waterfront home, where you own right down to the water’s edge.

Nestled in one of North Arm Cove’s most sought-after locations, this flat, well-maintained 815m² block boasts a beautiful sandy shoreline – no rocks.

Designed with style and comfort in mind, this home features a spacious kitchen that flows into a huge living area with high ceilings, exposed beams, and a cosy fireplace overlooking the picturesque waterfront.

With three generous bedrooms, each with built-in robes and ceiling fans, and bathrooms conveniently located on both levels, this home is ideal for renovation, offering the perfect opportunity to add your personal touch and enhance its charm.

An outdoor entertaining area invites you to soak in the serene surroundings, while the triple garage with workshop space provides ample storage.

Best of all, every room in the house offers stunning water views.

This is a rare opportunity to secure an absolute waterfront lifestyle in one of North Arm Cove’s most desirable locations.

Experience this incredible property for yourself; contact agents today to arrange your private inspection.

Call Tilligerry & Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 40399800.

Open seven days.