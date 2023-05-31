20 View Drive, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

SELDOM do we come across a home that not only sets a grand presence in the street, but once you are inside opens up to large living areas with scenic views across both the hinterland and coastal area of the southern Coffs Harbour region.

The home has been designed for the largest of families, or even two families co-habituating. This dwelling is literally two homes in one, a three bedroom home sitting on top of another three bedroom home.

Starting with the downstairs area: there is a large open plan living area stretching from one end of the home to the other.

At one end a modern kitchen complete with island bench, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and plenty of cupboard and bench space.

Running from the kitchen is a short hallway that accesses two good sized bedrooms, both with built in robes and a bathroom with separate toilet. Off the other end of the kitchen is a large laundry area.

That’s right upstairs and downstairs both have their own kitchens and laundries.

The downstairs area also has two separate outdoor areas, both covered, one to the side of the home and the other a large 25+ square meter area overlooking the sparkling in-ground pool.

Also on this level, is the 6th bedroom, once again with its own built-in wardrobe, a perfect office, study, guest accommodation or bedroom.

Leading upstairs from the formal entry is a stunning timber staircase which leads to the top level of the home.

From the moment you get to the top of the stairs you know you are in for something special with the grandiose openness of the home coming into full effect.

Stunning polished timber floors and high ceiling greet the visitor as well as the views becoming apparent.

Mirroring the large downstairs outdoor area is a large 25+ sqm outdoor patio with amazing views.

This patio is accessed by large stacker doors, which when fully open truly bring the outdoors in and the indoors out.

The imposing kitchen is the central hub of the top level.

Designed with a classic black and white palette with stainless steel appliances.

The island bench alone can seat six people comfortably.

The most impressive thing about the kitchen however is that whilst standing in there, you can literally drink in the views from three of the living areas.

Off the kitchen is a family room with hinterland views.

This room has a partition wall separating it from the formal dining room, which then flows to the formal lounge room with stunning new dark carpet and three magnificent picture windows which truly epitomise the meaning of the word ‘views’.

In keeping with the grandiose nature of the upstairs area, and indeed the home in general, the main bedroom is indeed a suite.

Just the bedroom area itself is over 36sqm, not including its veranda, accessed through large sliding doors and framed by plantation shutters, once again with splendid views.

The ensuite is befitting the nature of the bedroom, with a corner spa bath, separate shower area and separate toilet.

A bedroom of this size wouldn’t feel right without a large walk robe, so of course that is here as well.

Two other large bedrooms are accessed from the hallway, both 3.5 x 4 metres as well as a well appointed three-way bathroom and large separate laundry.

If there isn’t enough outdoor living already, there is an additional patio across the rear of the home.

There are so many extras we will run out of space: large double garage with workshop area, under home storage, solar panels on the roof, the list goes on.

Homes like this do not come along very often, don’t miss your chance to call it your own.

Agent: Chris Hines and Kim McGinty

Mobile: (Chris) 0439 667 719 and (Kim) 0432 953 796.