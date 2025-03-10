2025 Hawks Nest Ladies



THE Boathouse Resort 39th Ladies Classic Golf Tournament was held last week at Hawks Nest Golf Club.

More than 240 players from 46 clubs, from as far away as Norfolk Island, Surfers Paradise, Wollongong, and the Sydney and Hunter regions, converged on Hawks Nest for the two-day event.

The competition was contested in three divisions, with a huge range of prizes on offer thanks to our major sponsor, The Boathouse Resort, and a host of local businesses.

The event began with a very well attended meet and greet on Sunday evening at the golf club.

Thanks to the excellent organization by Denise Sainty and Andrew McCormack, and a great team of staff, volunteers and friends of the club, play over the two days ran smoothly and was enjoyed by all.

A big thank you to everyone who provided their time and effort to showcase Hawks Nest Golf Club in such a spectacular manner, from creating floral arrangements, wonderful morning teas each day from 6.30am, helping Emily with the Fiesta, to simply being a willing helper around the course.

And as always, our course was in beautiful condition thanks to Ben Mills and his team, with many of our visitors saying it was a genuine pleasure to play here.

Playing conditions were very pleasant on Monday, with a sea breeze keeping everyone happy.

Dominique Kelly, from Merewether Golf Club, was extremely happy after her cracking round of 76 in the Scratch Division, a new course record!

Well played, Dom.

Kathy Dray (Muree GC) led the Nett Division with 72, and Maxine McNally (Leonay GC) finished on top in the Stableford Division with 39 points.

As always, most of the players came to the tournament dinner, with more than 200 ladies dressed in festive fashions enjoying the Mexican Fiesta Dinner on Monday evening.

There was fabulous food from Sando’s and a lot of enthusiastic singing and dancing throughout the night, great fun for everyone.

Day 2 was a very different day, with heavy showers and strong winds increasing throughout the afternoon. The morning players had the best of it, particularly Kirsten McFadden (Avalon GC) who blitzed the Stableford Division with 42 points.

Charme Freeman (Bayview GC) finished at the top of the Nett Division on 70, just one shot ahead of Marion Newton (Muree GC).

And in the Scratch Division, it was the in-form Dom Kelly (Merewether) on 79 who finished 5 shots ahead of the field for back to back wins.

While the overall results were being collated, the Hawks Nest ladies ran a raffle, with a wide range of prizes donated by The Boathouse Resort and many other local businesses.

We would like to thank our countless supporters for their generous donations, which helped us raise more than $2,055 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

Drew Mitchell, from The Boathouse Resort, was then called upon to present the major prizes for the Ladies Classic. Drew and his team are proud supporters of the Hawks Nest Golf Club and the community it serves: the people, the businesses, the lifestyle, the friendships and the sport of golf.

We thank him for his generosity and ongoing commitment to the Hawks Nest/Tea Gardens area.

Major Results: The Boathouse Resort 39th Hawks Nest Ladies Classic 2025

36 Hole Scratch Division:

Winner: Dominique Kelly (Merewether GC) with 155; Runner Up: Ellen King (Surfers Paradise) 167

36 Hole Nett Division:

Winner: Charme Freeman (Bayview GC) 144; Runner Up: Marion Newton (Muree GC) 145

36 Hole Stableford Division:

Winner: Elizabeth Kelly (Bayview) 34 & 36 C/B; Runner Up: Janeen Davis (Surfers Paradise) 34 & 36

Congratulations to all of our winners throughout the tournament.

A full list of results and photos will be available on the Hawks Nest Golf Club Website.

Well done also to everyone who participated in our tournament this year. Well played, ladies!

Next year’s Hawks Nest Ladies Classic will be our 40th, so it’s bound to be a spectacular event.

Entries will open online on November 20 this year, and the tournament will run on March 2 and 3 2026.

Join us to celebrate another wonderful event on the ladies golfing calendar.

By Dianne BOWES

