2026 Tag World Cup coming to Coffs Harbour



THE Tag World Cup will be held in Coffs Harbour from 15-18 October 2026

“We are absolutely over the moon to host this internationally significant event which will see up to 30 countries compete,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams said.

“This is the evolution of a mutually beneficial relationship between Australian Oztag and the City.

“We have the location, transport connections, playing fields and amenities to stage mass participation events, and the community and businesses benefit when organisations such as Australian Oztag choose us for their marquee events.”

Some 4,500 players and officials are expected to attend.

That number is expected to total around 15,000 when families and general spectators are factored in.

“Tag World Cup action at the International Stadium will be broadcast by KAYO, while we’ll be using more than 20 fields all up for the tournament including the grounds at the adjacent Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park,” City Events, Sport and Cultural Services Group Leader Karlene McKeown said.

“As well as all of the visitors and supporters from overseas we look forward to welcoming domestic fans looking to cheer for the Australia Tagaroos representatives.”

The Tag World Cup is played every three years and 2026 will be the third reincarnation of the event.

Coffs hosted the inaugural tournament in 2018, and after a Covid-stall, Limerick, Ireland, set the stage in 2023.

Australian Oztag CEO Chris Cowan said some 200 teams are expected (18 players per side), staying six days on average in Coffs.

“It’s (the International Stadium) a world-class facility and it’s the home of Oztag,” Mr Cowan said.

“We’ve never seen the ground look better and it’s a credit to the Council.”

Mr Cowan said the Tag World Cup would include an Opening Ceremony, with overseas tournament entries anticipated from the likes of Great Britain, Ireland, New Zealand and the Pacific.

“We’ll bring that atmosphere into the community,” he said.