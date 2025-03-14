22 Mirrimin Street, Bonville is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 22 Mirrimin Street, Bonville

Price: $849,000

Beds: 4, Bath: 2, Car: 2

Land size: 690.8 sqm

PRIVATELY positioned at the end of a cul-de-sac and on a battle-axe block, sits this high set four-bedroom, brick veneer and tile home.

Built by Brian Hopwood Homes in 2012, the home still presents beautifully.

After you enter the home through the large timber entrance door the open plan living area expands in front of you.

With tiled floors for ease of maintenance and air conditioning for comfort, the home exudes family friendliness. The kitchen is a chef’s dream with a large stone topped island bench, quality appliances and large walk-in pantry.

Like inside/outside living?

You will love this home!

The outside entertaining area is seamlessly attached to the home with large corner stacker doors which totally open the outside to in.

Off the living area is another wing which contains the bedrooms.

It’s not just the bedrooms here however as there is an additional informal living area which leads to each of the four bedrooms.

The master bedroom features a large modern ensuite as well as walk-in robe, whilst each of the other three bedrooms contain built in robes and ceiling fans.

The main bathroom is spacious and modern with contemporary tiling turning it into a genuine feature of the home.

The toilet is also separate.

The home also has a double lock up garage with remote door and internal access, whilst the rear yard is fully fenced for safety of kids and the pets.

The current lease agreement expires on 15 April, 2025 paying $695 per week and from there will go on a month to month lease.

Contact Chris Hines (0439 667 719) or Kim McGinty (0432 953 796).