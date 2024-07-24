22 Wedgetail Crescent, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 22 Wedgetail Crescent, Boambee East

Price: $899,000 – $929,000

Beds: 4, Bath: 2+, Car: 2

Land size: 734.1 sqm

FROM the moment you walk through the front door this home feels special.

It has been so beautifully maintained over the years and cleverly designed with families in mind.

Step inside this inviting home where comfort meets convenience.

The heart of the residence is an expansive open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area that seamlessly extends to the verandah, offering an elevated perspective and tranquil vistas.

The kitchen has been tastefully updated with stone benchtops and premium appliances, including a gas cooktop and dishwasher, and a practical breakfast bar.

Abundant storage space ensures everything has its place, catering effortlessly to culinary enthusiasts.

Awaken each morning in the light-filled master bedroom, where mountain views greet you from the comfort of your bed.

This serene retreat grants direct access to a balcony, inviting you to savour breathtaking panoramas.

Built-in wardrobes provide ample storage, complemented by a modern ensuite and brand-new vinyl flooring that enhances the room’s fresh ambiance.

The upper level continues to impress with two more generously sized bedrooms, each adorned with built-in robes, ceiling fans, and brand-new flooring.

Large windows invite natural light to fill the rooms, creating inviting spaces for relaxation or productivity.

Completing the picture of comfort is the large second bathroom featuring a bathtub and separate toilet, perfect for unwinding after a long day.

Downstairs is a spacious rumpus room, perfect for serving as a teenage retreat or accommodating guests, with additional potential downstairs.

This expansive area offers versatility and comfort, providing ample space for leisure activities, social gatherings, or simply unwinding.

There is the opportunity to enhance functionality by incorporating a shower and kitchenette, subject to council approval.

With plumbing and electricity connections conveniently in place, transforming this space into a self-sufficient granny flat or supplementary living area becomes straightforward.

Furthermore, the addition of an extra bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe not only enhances the home’s livability but also offers privacy and convenience for extended stays or growing families.

Whether it’s creating a private suite for guests or teenagers, or simply expanding the home’s living space, this large rumpus room with its potential downstairs additions promises comfort, practicality, and enhanced enjoyment of the home.

Outside the pool awaits, inviting laughter, relaxation, and endless summer memories. The fully fenced, low-maintenance grounds create a serene oasis, providing a perfect backdrop for outdoor gatherings or quiet moments of reflection.

Enjoy the ultimate convenience with schools, shopping centres, and beaches just minutes away.

This home has been meticulously maintained, ensuring it’s in top-notch condition for your enjoyment.

Agents: Charlotte Evans 0490 265 578 and Kim McGinty 0432 953 796.