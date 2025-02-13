24 Aquamarine Drive, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 24 Aquamarine Drive, Toormina

Price: $689,000

Beds: 3, Bath: 1, Car: 1

Land size: 414.4 sqm

WELCOME to the perfect sanctuary for those looking to downsize without compromising on space for family visits, or for smaller families eager for a spacious backyard.

24 Aquamarine Drive is a meticulously maintained property that embodies comfort and functionality, making it an ideal choice for your next home.

As you approach this charming residence, you’ll be greeted by a beautifully landscaped front yard, highlighted by a striking circular stained-glass window that adds character and warmth. The convenience of a single lock-up garage with remote access and internal entry ensures ease of living.

Step inside to be welcomed by a cozy carpeted formal living room, where a large circular window serves as a stunning focal point, complemented by a gas heating point for those cooler evenings.

The heart of the home flows seamlessly into the bright kitchen and family area, bathed in natural light from generous windows.

This spacious layout is perfect for family gatherings or quiet evenings at home.

The second and third bedrooms come equipped with built-in wardrobes, while the laundry features an extra toilet for added convenience.

Retreat to the master bedroom, thoughtfully designed for direct access to the family bathroom. Enjoy delightful views of your well-tended yard and the serene reserve beyond, creating a tranquil atmosphere that feels like a private escape.

Outside, the two-level yard is meticulously kept, featuring a block retaining wall and ample space for children’s play equipment.

A garden shed offers extra storage, and there’s a great pergola over the entertaining area, perfect for hosting family barbecues or simply enjoying the outdoors.

The picturesque views overlooking the reserve provide a peaceful ambiance that contrasts beautifully with the vibrancy of residential life.

With Sawtell’s stunning surfing beaches and delightful cafés just a few kilometres away, along with easy access to local schools, this location truly offers the best of both worlds.

Experience the charm, comfort, and convenience of 24 Aquamarine Drive-where your dream home awaits.

Agents: Chris Hines (0439 667 719) and Kim McGinty (0432 953 796).