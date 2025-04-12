24-Hour Commissioner wants people to ‘get out and about’

MICHAEL Rodrigues wants more people to get out and about at night time.

The NSW 24-Hour Economy Commissioner’s role is to invigorate night-time activity across NSW and boost local businesses.



“We’re had some initial engagement with the City of Coffs Harbour and we are hoping to come to Coffs Harbour soon,” he said.

Since 2021, the Office of the 24-hour Economy Commissioner has launched several ongoing initiatives which seek to see communities across NSW flourish from the cultural, economic and social benefits of a thriving and connected 24-hour economy.

Local businesses can take part in these programs and initiatives, which include capacity-building workshops and grant funding opportunities.

Mr Rodrigues said that his office’s strategy was initially Sydney-focused, but has now expanded.

It is now in the process of engaging with regions to understand their needs.

“We’re now making sure that businesses and councils are aware of the work of the Office,” he said.

This includes creating a better operating environment for venues and encouraging more late night trading for businesses of all types.

Mr Rodrigues said the strategy is not about 24-hour trading, but about making it easier for venues to run a viable business.

For example, if there is a music festival planned, his office can help the promoter devise ways of making it appropriate for the area.

Music venues are also eligible for a reduction in annual liquor licence fees and liquor trading extensions, under the Vibrancy Reform licensing incentives.

Mr Rodrigues said the rise of in-home entertainment, with streaming and home delivery of food, has created challenges for the “going out” economy, so venues need to think about ways of attracting different audiences such as live music and comedy.

“If a council wants to have a vibrant night time economy we can work with them and provide tools to help make it happen.”

By Andrew VIVIAN