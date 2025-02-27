$245,000 for Tomaree Hospital Emergency Department



TOMAREE Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) is set for an upgrade through a $245,000 funding boost from the NSW Government.



The ED upgrade will see a reconfiguration of a non-clinical area into two acute emergency bays, that will benefit patient flow, patient experience, and maximise existing space for patients and staff at the facility.

“The Regional Health Minor Works Program will allow Hunter New England Local Health District to upgrade equipment and health facilities to enhance the working environment for health staff and improve patient experiences,” said Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park.

“The program is one of a number of investments the NSW Government is making to strengthen rural and regional health services, so people have access to the best possible care close to home.”

Hunter New England Health District Acting Executive Director of Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Anna Styles-Tape said, “This upgrade is a practical solution to create more clinical spaces, maximising the use of the existing area and will improve the overall patient experience at Tomaree Hospital.”