24th Sawtell Chilli Festival to be bigger and hotter than ever

ON Saturday July 1 the Sawtell Chilli Festival returns to First Avenue.

Organisers rightly describe it as “one of the hottest events on the Coffs Coast events calendar”, attracting thousands of patrons each year.



This year’s event features more than 70 different stalls and attractions; with family fun events, entertainment and celebrity chef Karen Martini, who will conduct cooking demonstrations throughout the day.

Ms Martini is the resident chef on Australia’s longest-running lifestyle television series, Better Homes and Gardens, and has entertained audiences for over a decade.

She will perform two exclusive cooking demonstrations, sharing her passion for all things chilli and interacting with fans.

Ms Martini will also sign copies of her new book, ‘Cook’.

“With an expected attendance of over 10,000 people, the Sawtell Chilli Festival guarantees a day filled with tantalising flavours, amazing entertainment and family-friendly fun,” said Carl Mower from Another Tasty Event, the festival organisers.

Mr Mower said patrons can explore an array of mouth-watering offerings from leading chilli product manufacturers across Australia, as well as world class food vendors, local restaurants and cafes showcasing their renowned cuisine.

“Feel the heat, taste the flavour, and join us for a scorching day of fun at the Sawtell Chilli Festival!” he said.

This year, there will be an admission charge of $5 for adults, with children under sixteen enjoying free entry when

accompanied by an adult.

This fee helps ensure the festival’s sustainability by funding the infrastructure setup, equipment, permits, marketing efforts and other operational expenses.

It also supports organisers to offer a wide range of attractions and activities, making the Sawtell Chilli Festival a unique and enjoyable event for chilli enthusiasts and the local community.

The Chairman of the Sawtell Chamber of Commerce, Clive Greenway, said, “We’re hoping for another wonderful day and we can’t wait to see Karen Martini in action.”

Further details and updates can be found at www.sawtellchillifestival.com or by following @sawtellchillifest on social media.

By Andrew VIVIAN