25 years of distance education at Camden Haven High School



THIS year marks 25 years of distance education (DE) at Camden Haven High School.

Distance education was transferred to the newly built Camden Haven High in September 2000, as a merger of Port Macquarie and Kendall Central DE units.



Camden Haven High uniquely offers both face-to-face and distance learning for students from the Central Coast to Coffs Harbour and inland to Armidale, as well as Lord Howe Island.

Seven hundred students with varying needs are registered with the DE unit.

Fulltime applications can be made for students who are not able to attend a face-to-face school.

Single courses are available for students who are currently attending a face-to-face school that cannot offer the student a particular course.

The unit works with students living in isolated areas, with medical conditions or support needs, talented athletes, travelling families and more.

There are also some regional DE hubs, for example Newcastle, where students can learn face-to-face with teachers one day a week.

Staff at Camden Haven High have a unique opportunity to spend time teaching both face-to-face and DE.

Sharon Westman has been with the school since it was opened in 2000, beginning as a teacher of English, History and Drama.

She was later promoted to head teacher and is now a Deputy Principal.

“DE is a rewarding way of teaching students who can’t be part of mainstream education and sharing in lots of successful outcomes,” Mrs Westman told NOTA.

By Bill HARROW

