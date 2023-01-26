$250,000 promised to stabilise cliff behind Nambucca Heads SLSC

ON Wednesday 18 January the State Minister for Lands and Water, Kevin Anderson, paid a visit to Nambucca Heads to deliver some very welcome news.

The district’s prolonged wet weather has caused instability in a number of locations in and around Nambucca Heads and the building that houses the Nambucca Heads Surf Life Saving Club has been under threat from land slippages immediately behind the structure.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Now the future of Nambucca Heads Surf Life Saving Club building has been shored-up with a $250,000 investment from the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government to stabilise the cliff behind the clubhouse and prevent rocks and sludge from falling onto the building.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey told News Of The Area, “Some soil had already slid down to the building but installing a mesh on the cliff face will stop any more debris from coming loose.

“This $250,000 investment will ensure the community can continue enjoying Nambucca Heads Surf Life Saving Club in its beautiful natural location between a slope with its coastal ecology and the magnificent beach.

“The project will allow vegetation to grow back on the cliff face which will encourage bird life to return, increasing biodiversity in this important location.

“The club is an icon that is central to community life and when the Mid North Coast was heavily affected by floods and storms early last year, the community showed an incredible spirit in helping each other pull through.

“This project, managed by Nambucca Valley Council and funded by the NSW Government, will protect an important facility and strengthen the social fabric.”

While visiting the Nambucca Heads Surf Life Saving Club, Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said, “There is currently a shortage of available contractors and supplies but the project will be completed by June 2024.

“This investment was one of 45 projects to NSW councils funded from $9.81 million to clean-up, repair and recover Crown land after flooding.”

“We are helping communities get back on their feet after terrible flood and storm events in February and March 2022 that left many areas declared natural disaster zones.”

By Mick BIRTLES