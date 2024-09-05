28 Nottingham Drive, Glenreagh is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 28 Nottingham Drive, Glenreagh

Price: $1,049,000

Beds: 6, Bath: 2, Car: off-street

Land size: 9,050 sqm

ARE you searching for the perfect family home that combines space, comfort and modern living?

Look no further than 28 Nottingham Drive in the idyllic hamlet of Glenreagh.

Set in the sought-after Sherwood Estate, this stunning Hopwood Home, only five years young, is perfectly positioned on a generous 9,050 square metre lot, offering ample room for your family to grow and thrive.

One of the standout features of this remarkable residence is its thoughtful design, which allows for versatile living arrangements.

The home can be easily compartmentalised into two distinct sections: a charming two-bedroom suite complete with its own living area and bathroom on one end, and a spacious four-bedroom wing with a study nook, additional bathroom, and living space on the other.

This layout is ideal for larger families, multi-generational living, or even as a potential rental opportunity-providing flexibility to suit your lifestyle needs.

Step inside, and you’ll be greeted by the heart of the home: a beautifully appointed kitchen that epitomises country charm.

With crisp white cabinetry, rich timber benches, and a striking blue tiled splashback, this kitchen is both functional and inviting.

It boasts a large 900mm oven with a multi-burner gas cooktop, perfect for family meals and entertaining.

The walk-in butler’s pantry is a chef’s dream, offering abundant bench space and storage, as well as an additional sink for added convenience.

The main common living area flows seamlessly from the kitchen and opens through expansive stacker doors to a large deck, creating an ideal indoor-outdoor living space.

This transition allows for effortless entertaining and family gatherings, where you can enjoy the beauty of the outdoors while keeping the comfort of home close at hand.

The home offers six well-proportioned bedrooms, five of which feature generous built-in robes with mirrored sliding doors, while the sixth bedroom includes a designated space for a robe if needed.

Additionally, a thoughtfully designed study nook provides a quiet haven for children to focus on their homework away from the distractions of their bedrooms.

Practicality meets sustainability with a 14,000-litre water tank and a 10,000-litre fire tank equipped with a fire-rated water pump, ensuring peace of mind during dry seasons.

The home is also connected to town water and garbage services, while a clear water septic system ensures efficient waste management.

Nestled alongside the tranquil Orara River, the village of Glenreagh is rich in history and natural beauty.

Just 35 minutes north-west of Coffs Harbour, this area boasts lush pastures, rolling hills, and subtropical forests-perfect for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. With its origins dating back to the 1800s, Glenreagh is the oldest village in the Orara Valley, known for its extensive timber forests and the discovery of gold.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to secure your family’s future in a home that balances charm, space, and modern conveniences.

Schedule your private viewing of 28 Nottingham Drive today and take the first step toward making this extraordinary residence your own!

Agents: Chris Hines (0439 667 719) and Kim McGinty (0432 953 796).