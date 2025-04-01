2a Ocean Street, Fishermans Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



2a Ocean Street, Fishermans Bay

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car

Contact Agent

LESS than 100m from the ocean’s edge and just steps from a pristine, protected beach, this stunning near-new home offers the ultimate Port Stephens lifestyle in the tightly held community of Fishermans Bay.

Designed for seaside living, it boasts breathtaking ocean views, high-end finishes, and spacious indoor-outdoor living across two levels.

The home is freestanding and Torrens title, with high ceilings throughout.

Enjoy the elegance of the designer kitchen with premium appliances and stone benchtops.

The sense of space is enhanced by generously sized bedrooms, including a master retreat with an ensuite and ocean outlook.

The low-maintenance yard features a private deck and outdoor shower – perfect after a swim.

Take advantage of multiple living and entertaining areas across both floors.

Built for coastal durability, the home blends style and function effortlessly.

A rare chance to secure a modern beachside retreat in one of Port Stephens’ most sought-after locations.

Nestled within Tomaree National Park, Fishermans Bay is a hidden coastal gem perfect for a day by the sea.

Its secluded beach is ideal for snorkelling, kayaking, and relaxing in nature, while the small boat ramp provides easy access for a day on the water.

During whale season (May–November), it’s a fantastic spot to watch humpback and southern right whales on their annual migration.

The crystal-clear waters and rock pools invite you to explore an underwater world teeming with marine life.

Fishermans Bay is also a key stop along the Tomaree Coastal Walk, offering a scenic place to swim, rest, refill water, and take in the breathtaking ocean views before continuing your journey.

Whether you’re after adventure or tranquillity, this tightly held coastal community is an unbeatable place to call home.

Please call Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 4981 2655.

