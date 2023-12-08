2AM Moment hit the airwaves as the final Studio 3 Live for 2023



THE final Studio 3 Live offering from Nambucca Valley Radio for 2023 is 2AM Moment, a band based in Coffs Harbour who write original compositions based on real life instances.

2AM Moment have already released two albums and the third is almost ready to hit the streets.



With so much quality original material on offer, this band does not play any covers at all.

The band formed six months before Covid set in, and with the shut-downs and non-existent gigs, they just kept writing and recording new material.

“Every song is a real life story, some funny and some sad,” 2AM Moment’s Steve Shields told News Of The Area.

“We love communicating with our audience and seeing their reactions and smiles on their faces, and sometimes after we play, they approach us and say ‘That’s actually happened to me’.”

Nambucca Valley Radio invites you to be part of their live audience when they present 2AM Moment live and free as a part of their Studio 3 Live Series.

The performance is open to the public free of charge at the Tewinga Studios of 2NVR and will begin at 6:00pm on Friday, 15 December 2023 and will go through until 8:00pm.

2NVR also invites you to bring your own drinks and nibbles to the event.

Should you be unable to attend, the performance will be broadcast live on 105.9FM and streamed via www.2nvr.org.au

2NVR also advises that this gig will serve as their annual Christmas Party and would like to invite the general public and 2NVR members to join the fun.

By Mick BIRTLES