3/12 Werambie Street, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 3/12 Werambie Street, Toormina

Price: $620,000 – $640,000

Beds: 2, Bath: 1

NESTLED in a self-managed strata of two units, welcome to 3/12 Werambie Street, a hidden gem that redefines modern living.

Despite its unit number it is only one of two on the lot.

This residence stands out with its unique feature – a generous fenced yard that now belongs exclusively to this unit, providing a rare opportunity for outdoor enjoyment and relaxation.

Step inside to discover a haven of comfort and style.

Extensively renovated, this two-bedroom unit boasts a brand-new kitchen that exudes luxury and sophistication, rivalling those found in larger homes.

The open-plan living area is a breath of fresh air, complete with modern vinyl slat timber-look floors, air conditioning, and abundant natural light that creates a welcoming ambiance.

The stunning bathroom, adorned in crisp white tones, is a sanctuary of serenity. Equipped with a convenient laundry nook, this space combines functionality with elegance seamlessly.

The master bedroom is a retreat in itself, offering generous proportions, a large built-in robe, and a ceiling fan for year-round comfort.

The second bedroom also features a built-in robe and ceiling fan, ensuring that every corner of this unit is designed for your utmost convenience.

But the allure of this property doesn’t end there.

The garage has been thoughtfully transformed into an office or potential third bedroom, with a storage area discreetly tucked behind the garage door.

This versatile space offers endless possibilities, whether you need a home office, a guest room, or a cosy retreat to unwind.

But if you require a garage it’s pretty simple to revert back.

Convenience is at your doorstep, with Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre just a gentle stroll away.

Embrace the beauty of nature at the nearby Boambee Bay nature area, where tranquillity and serenity await.

Whether you’re a discerning buyer looking for a stylish retreat or an astute investor seeking a property with immense potential, 3/12 Werambie Street offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and charm.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the allure of this exceptional residence.

Schedule a viewing today and make 3/12 Werambie Street your sanctuary in Toormina.

Agents: Chris Hines (0439 667 719) and Kim McGinty (0432 953 796).

