3 Eeley Close, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 3 Eeley Close, Coffs Harbour

Price: $669,000

Beds: 3, Bath: 1, Car: 1

Land size: 356sqm

SITUATED on a level block, in a peaceful cul-de-sac location and just minutes from Coffs CBD and Coffs Harbour Health Campus, 3 Eeley Close, Coffs Harbour will appeal to first home buyers, investors or downsizers alike.

This single level home features a spacious living room upon entry which encapsulates the sun through the round north-facing window.

From here you enter into the air-conditioned, open plan kitchen and dining room.

The three well-appointed bedrooms are off this central living zone, all bedrooms have built-in robes and ceiling fans.

The main bedroom features not one but two double robes which provides an exorbitant amount of storage.

The conveniently located two-way bathroom doubles as an ensuite for the master bedroom and also services the remaining two bedrooms.

The internal laundry features built-in storage and an additional toilet.

Through glass sliding doors you exit the dining room and enter the undercover patio area overlooking the level, grassed backyard which is visible from the kitchen/dining, allowing you to be in the kitchen whilst watching the kids play out the back.

The backyard also includes a garden shed and colorbond fencing for privacy.

Car accommodation includes a single lock up garage with remote roller door access, the garage is extra long in length to cater for that much needed additional storage.

Contact Anna Hayton on 0405 654 871 or Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796.

