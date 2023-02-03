$300,000 announced for Stuarts Point flood proofing project

ON Sunday January 29, Steph Cooke, Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery, dropped in to visit Stuarts Point to announce a $300,000 grant in support of a project to protect the village from future flooding.

Ms Cooke addressed a small gathering, which included Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

A monitoring bore will be installed and new studies will be conducted by Kempsey Shire Council to protect the Stuarts Point community from future flood events.

“The monitoring bore will mitigate existing and future flooding risks in the local area, while the development of a groundwater study, stormwater study and flood risk management plan will help guide future decision-making,” Ms Cooke said.

“I want to thank Kempsey Shire Council for working with us to reduce the risks faced by Stuarts Point residents when future disasters strike.

“We know that every mitigation project and strategy put in place now will ensure we are better prepared for future floods, storms and other emergencies,” Ms Cooke said.

The project will be funded through the NSW Government’s Disaster Risk Reduction Fund.

$28.8 million of the Disaster Risk Reduction Fund has been targeted at initiatives led by community organisations, councils, Local Aboriginal Land Councils, joint organisations of councils and not-for-profit organisations that make local communities safer in the future.

More information on the funding announcement is available at www.nsw.gov.au/resilience-nsw/disaster-riskreduction-fund.

The Stuarts Point And District Community Organisation (SPaDCO) invites all local residents to attend a Community Meeting on 22 February 2023 at 6pm at the Stuarts Point Community Hall.

By Jen HETHERINGTON