31 Twenty-Fifth Avenue, Sawtell is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 31 Twenty-Fifth Avenue, Sawtell

Price: $1,995,000

Beds: 7, Bath: 4, Car: 4

Land size: 705sqm

ARE you ready to elevate your living experience?

Welcome to 31 Twenty-Fifth Avenue, a remarkable property nestled in Sawtell that promises not just a home, but a lifestyle.

This expansive residence boasts an impressive seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and ample parking for up to four vehicles, making it the ultimate family haven or a lucrative investment opportunity, subject to approvals.

This stunning home is ingeniously split into three potential dwellings, making it perfect for multi-generational living or providing a potential income source.

Imagine the possibilities!

Whether you’re accommodating extended family or looking to generate rental income, this property is designed to meet all your needs.

As you step into the downstairs residence, you’ll be greeted by a spacious open plan living and dining area that seamlessly flows into a modern kitchen outfitted with electric appliances, stone benchtops, and plenty of cupboard space.

The inviting atmosphere is further enhanced by a built-in fireplace with an electric flame heater and a ceiling fan, ensuring comfort all year round.

Sliding doors lead you to an undercover front patio, perfect for the morning coffee or evening relaxation.

The main bedroom on this level is a true retreat, featuring an ensuite and direct access to a resort-style outdoor entertaining area.

Picture yourself hosting gatherings in the stunning outdoor space, complete with a built-in BBQ, rangehood, fridge, and a pizza oven, all framed by an elegant stone splashback.

The centrepiece of this oasis is the gorgeous inground saltwater pool, complete with a waterfall feature, baby pool, cabana, and spa bath, all surrounded by a lush tropical garden that enhances your sense of privacy.

The downstairs area also includes two additional bedrooms, with one of the two featuring a built-in robe.

An extra-large laundry, plus an abundance of storage, a main bathroom and a separate toilet complete this level and ensure convenience for busy family life.

Venture upstairs, and you’ll find two additional dwellings, each with separate entry points.

The larger of the two boasts a bar area, dining area, and expansive living space that flows onto a rear balcony.

Here, you can savour breathtaking mountain views and the serene outlook to Richardson Park.

This unit offers two generously sized bedrooms, with the main having direct access to the full-length balcony-perfect for enjoying the sunset.

The second upstairs dwelling features a convenient kitchenette, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.

The living area opens to a front balcony, while the loft area serves as a delightful playroom or storage space, complete with air conditioning and ceiling fans for added comfort.

For parking convenience, the property features a fully lined double lock-up garage with a mezzanine storage area, along with a double carport and additional space on the driveway.

Located just a short stroll from Murrays Beach, Richardson Park, and Boambee Creek Reserve, 31 Twenty-Fifth Ave is also within easy reach of the vibrant Sawtell main street, where you can enjoy charming cafes, boutique shops, and the renowned Sawtell Surf Club.

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a truly exceptional property that offers versatility, comfort, and a prime location.

Schedule a tour today and discover why 31 Twenty-Fifth Ave is the perfect place to call home!

Agents: Kim McGinty (0432 953 796) and Chris Hines (0439 667 719).

