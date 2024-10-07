32 Kurrawong Ave, Hawks Nest is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -


32 Kurrawong Ave, Hawks Nest
6 bedroom/ 3 bathroom/1 garage

ALREADY established for dual income – with two separate entrances – there is the option to use one level and rent out the other or set up for teenage/in-law accommodation.

Positioned in one of Hawks Nest’s most desirable locations – within walking distance of shops, cafés, riverfront and the golf course – this home will suit the largest of families.

Spread over two levels, with six generously sized bedrooms, five large living spaces and three bathrooms, the opportunity to have a truly wonderful coastal home awaits.

The home includes:

– Large family entertaining zones

– An outdoor undercover entertaining space

– Master with ensuite

– Approximately 500m to shops, cafés and restaurants

– Approx 600m to the Myall River, boat ramp and Hawks Nest Golf Course

– Fenced yard

– Undercover east facing upper-level balcony for extra entertaining

– Lock-up garage with internal access

– Plenty of storage, polished floorboards, slow combustion fireplace, bore water/spearpoint, solar hot water system.

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a dual living home in the quiet-yet-desirable heart of Hawks Nest.

Experience the perfect blend of coastal living and family comfort with the opportunity to earn extra income.

Contact Ivy Stevenson at Century 21 COASTAL Properties.

Leave a Reply

Top