32 Kurrawong Ave, Hawks Nest is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties Myall Coast

6 bedroom/ 3 bathroom/1 garage

ALREADY established for dual income – with two separate entrances – there is the option to use one level and rent out the other or set up for teenage/in-law accommodation.

Positioned in one of Hawks Nest's most desirable locations – within walking distance of shops, cafés, riverfront and the golf course – this home will suit the largest of families.

Spread over two levels, with six generously sized bedrooms, five large living spaces and three bathrooms, the opportunity to have a truly wonderful coastal home awaits.

The home includes:

– Large family entertaining zones
– An outdoor undercover entertaining space
– Master with ensuite
– Approximately 500m to shops, cafés and restaurants
– Approx 600m to the Myall River, boat ramp and Hawks Nest Golf Course
– Fenced yard
– Undercover east facing upper-level balcony for extra entertaining
– Lock-up garage with internal access
– Plenty of storage, polished floorboards, slow combustion fireplace, bore water/spearpoint, solar hot water system.

Don't miss this opportunity to own a dual living home in the quiet-yet-desirable heart of Hawks Nest.

Experience the perfect blend of coastal living and family comfort with the opportunity to earn extra income.

Contact Ivy Stevenson at Century 21 COASTAL Properties.