32 Viney Creek Rd, Tea Gardens is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties



32 Viney Creek Rd, Shearwater Estate, Tea Gardens 3 bedrooms/3 bathrooms/3 garages

9936 sqm of land

DRIVING onto the small acreage overlooking the twin coastal towns of Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens, your eyes are drawn to the distant blue of the ocean and the waters of Port Stephens. The new owner of this stunning property will feel like they are living in their own coastal resort every day.

Rolling lawns, fruit trees, natural bush, a circular driveway and amazing 180 degree views over to Yaccaba and the Pacific Ocean.

This is an exclusive location – only a few select homes command this peak position that offers this unique vista.

Homes in this part of Shearwater are tightly held and are rarely offered for sale.

The property is just under 3 acres, fenced, and set well away from neighbours for a sense of privacy.

The home is large and set over three levels there are multiple living areas to enjoy.

Stunning ocean views are offered from the living and dining areas.

A soaring cathedral space adds to the ambience of the home.

The large entertainer’s deck also takes in the views to the east over the bush and ocean.

The spacious master bedroom enjoys an ensuite, walk-in robe and access to the deck.

The kitchen opens to a casual space, offering plenty of storage, a large pantry and servery.

The two double bedrooms on the top floor are also blessed with wonderful views and built-in robes.

There is also a very large rumpus room on the ground level – a perfect fourth bedroom and/or work from home space or perhaps a pool room, or even self-contained accommodation for the in-laws.

The laundry has access to the outdoors and there is another bathroom on this level.

The single garage has internal access and offers an additional workspace.

There is also a ‘creative space’ the current owner uses as an artisan work area.

Outside, enjoy the fruit trees orchard, fenced veggie garden, standard roses and Australian natives.

The double garage and an oversized carport is perfect for a caravan or boat.

Extras include air conditioning, water tanks for grey water and gardens, ceiling fans, fenced gardens, quality window furnishings, multiple linen cupboards, shade sails over the deck and plenty of storage.

The property has an enviro-cycle septic system.

The Shearwater Estate offers small properties up to five acres, offering quality homes surrounded by bush and wildlife.

Be surrounded by kangaroos, wallabies, as well as myriad birds and the odd echidna.

Contact Ivy Stevenson at Century 21 Coastal Properties on 4997 2559 or ivy_stevenson@coastalproperties.net.au.