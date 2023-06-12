34 Admiralty Avenue, Tea Gardens is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

Address: 34 Admiralty Avenue, Tea Gardens NSW 2324

3 bedrooms/3 bathrooms/2 garage

Price: $820,000 to $900,000

THIS much-loved home is being offered for sale for the first time in 20 years.

Boasting a perfect easterly aspect, it is just a short stroll to the Myall Riverfront with its eclectic mix of shops, cafes and restaurants.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this property is sure to attract plenty of attention.

Centrally located in Tea Gardens, homes in Admiralty Avenue are tightly held, and as such buyers are very keen to purchase in this street.

Whether heading to the river or in the other direction shopping/medical centre, there are walk through short cuts that means the car can stay in the garage.

This is a home with a great flow.

Single level and set on a generous 760sqm parcel of land, the property will suit most buyers.

Whether it’s for a family looking for a better lifestyle, a retiree set to enjoy life in a coastal community, or an investor looking for a holiday home with a potential Airbnb income stream; 34 Admiralty Ave offers an amazing opportunity.

The home has been designed to take full advantage of its north-easterly aspect with the front living area receiving morning sun while the yard and informal living areas receive all day sun.

There are multiple living spaces perfect for families.

A large open plan living and dining area that flows through to the kitchen and then another living and dining space for more casual eating and family fun.

The bedrooms feature a spacious master suite at the front of the home, with plenty of light and a lovely window seat where you can enjoy the morning sun.

There is an ensuite and a large walk-in robe as well as a split system air conditioning.

The two other double bedrooms feature built in robes and are in their own separate “wing” which is perfect for littlies or visitors.

The bathroom has a separate WC, a huge vanity, a bathtub and separate shower.

The laundry is extra-large with plenty of space and access to the outdoors.

The kitchen is spacious, with plenty of storage and a servery window to the outdoor entertaining area. There is plenty of workspace, gas stove and dishwasher.

There is a built-in bar that has a wet area, and the perfect spot to mix a cocktail or two to enjoy.

This home will appeal to those who like to entertain with casual seating areas offering plenty of space, light and views to the lovely back garden.

The gardens have been lovingly tended over the years, with magnificent Hydrangeas, a Magnolia tree, and lemon and lime trees.

The double garage provides drive through to the back yard so you can accommodate a small boat or camper.

The view from the living areas is such that you almost feel like you are on acreage – such is the privacy afforded by this large lot and clever design.

Extras include ceiling fans throughout the home, air conditioning, gas outlets (for heating), high ceilings, loads of storage, vertical blinds, garden sheds, garden watering system, drive-thru garage, external bathroom, and the property is fully fenced.

