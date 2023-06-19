34 Genoa Grove, Tea Gardens is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

34 Genoa Grove, Tea Gardens

Price: $749,000

3 Bedrooms/2 bathroom/2 garage

Approx. 445 sqm

AN opportunity for a family to be part of a safe and private cul-de-sac centrally located for ease of access to all Tea Gardens’ amenities.

This area has no passing traffic, offers a great location even for the youngest of children and a real sense of community.

Within an easy stroll of the supermarket, the medical centre or a slightly longer walk to the river promenade with its collection of cafes, restaurants and specialty shops.

A leisurely bike ride or a three-minute drive to the beaches of Hawks Nest where you have a choice of surf beach or bay beach.

The home is a brick and tile residence on one level and sits on approximately 445 sqm with a fully fenced backyard.

Offering three bedrooms, the master with en-suite and walk in robe.

A spacious living and dining area at the front of the home flows through to the kitchen.

The original kitchen has plenty of storage space and a large pantry, as well as a breakfast bar.

The family room flows from the kitchen to the outdoors.

Two separate bedrooms in this part of the home are both double, one with a built-in robe.

The family bathroom offers a separate shower and bathtub, as well as a separate WC.

The laundry opens to the outdoors and the Hills Hoist.

There is a double garage with automatic doors and internal entry.

Other extras include solar power, two split system air-conditioning, ceiling fans and a large linen press.

With its Easterly aspect you’ll find it perfect for the cooling summer breezes.

Opposite Admiral’s Green Reserve there’s plenty of green space and a lake that attracts local birdlife.

The children and grandchildren will love being able to enjoy a game of cricket or tag.

A home where you can make happy memories with the family for many many years to come.

For more information contact Bryan Stevenson on 0419 384 569 or Ivy Stevenson on 0432 705 766.