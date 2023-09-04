38 Boyd Avenue, Lemon Tree Passage is on the market with Tilligerry Real Estate

38 Boyd Avenue, Lemon Tree Passage

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

Expressions of Interest

DISCOVER the essence of modern living on tranquil Boyd Avenue, Lemon Tree Passage.

Nestled on this serene street, a four-bedroom haven just a leisurely stroll away from the waterfront.

Meticulously renovated, this property boasts stylish bathrooms, a modern kitchen and multiple living areas.

The kitchen overlooks a covered outdoor entertaining area with filtered water-views, perfect for entertaining guests.

Boasting separate living areas on both levels, this residence caters to the need for space and privacy, making it an ideal abode for families.

The home is on an expansive 626m2 block, a mere walk from the water’s edge, and has four spacious bedrooms, the three upstairs adorned with ceiling fans and built-in robes.

The master bedroom boasts air conditioning and balcony access, while the fourth bedroom treats you to partial water views.

Revel in comfort with dual reverse cycle air conditioning and a warm and inviting combustible fireplace

Ceiling fans, and energy-efficient LED downlights are throughout.

The rear gardens host an undercover haven, a garage with convenient drive-through access, and a secure, fully fenced yard with a practical concrete slab and garden shed.

The rear balcony transforms into an outdoor entertainment oasis, offering tranquil filtered water views.

Enjoy enhanced security with a fenced front yard.

A spacious bathroom is on each level, each elegantly renovated with floor-to-ceiling tiles.

The modern kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, range hood, electric cooktop, and stone bench tops.

The garage houses the laundry, with the potential to evolve into a kitchenette.

Enjoy a location within a short distance to shops, restaurants, cafes, bowling club, schools and reserve

Located on a quiet street, just a walk from the water, this modern four bedroom property is a rare opportunity to secure the perfect family home!

Contact Tilligerry Real Estate on 02 4039 9800 or visit tilligerryrealestate.com.au