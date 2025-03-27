38 Raiss Close, Lemon Tree Passage is on the market with Tilligerry & Nelson Bay Real Estate



38 Raiss Close, Lemon Tree Passage

4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car

Market Preview

WELCOME to 38 Raiss Close, a beautifully renovated three-bedroom home that offers the perfect opportunity for first-home buyers, investors, and families.

With all the hard work already done, this stunning property is ready for you to move in and enjoy.

The owners have upgraded every inch of this home, featuring a brand-new kitchen with all the inclusions (sleek splash-back, dishwasher, electric cooktop etc).

The bathroom and internal laundry have been tastefully updated, while the new outdoor deck provides a perfect space for entertaining.

A split-system air conditioning unit ensures year-round comfort and new vinyl flooring is featured throughout the home.

The original access pathway has been replaced with newly built steps for improved convenience and safety.

Each of the three bedrooms includes built-in wardrobes, with the main bedroom featuring a ceiling fan.

A standout feature of this home is the spacious downstairs retreat, complete with its own separate entry and private bathroom.

This versatile space is ideal for a teenage hideaway, guest accommodation, or even a potential rental opportunity.

Set on an elevated block, the beautifully maintained front garden provides excellent privacy from the street, while the fully fenced backyard offers a secure and peaceful setting.

Located just 500 meters from the water, this home is within close reach of public transport, local shops, the Lemon Tree Passage Marina, and the popular Poyers Restaurant.

With nothing left to do but move in and enjoy, this home is sure to impress.

Please call Tilligerry and Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 4039 9800.

