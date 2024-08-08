4/72 Mirreen Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with First National Real Estate Hawks Nest



4/72 Mirreen Street, Hawks Nest

Price: $575,000

NESTLED within the highly sought after ‘Magic Square’ of Hawks Nest, 4/72 Mirreen Street (‘Aqaba’) presents a delightful opportunity for the discerning investor or those seeking a tranquil holiday retreat.

This exquisite first floor apartment, boasting two generously-sized bedrooms and a contemporary bathroom, epitomises coastal living with the convenience of proximity to both Bennetts Beach and Jimmys Beach, as well as being just short walk through the level streets to the bustling heart of local commerce and the majestic Myall River.

Immaculately maintained, the residence invites natural light through its charming balcony that adjoins the open-plan lounge, where one can revel in the morning sun amidst a picturesque tree-lined vista.

Modern touches in the kitchen include a sleek dishwasher and all mod cons, complemented by a practical open servery to the dining area.

The apartment features durable tile flooring in the communal spaces, while the bedrooms are cosily carpeted, ensuring comfort underfoot.

Secured with a single lock-up garage, this abode is both a prudent investment and an idyllic escape from city life.

Seize the moment to acquire this gem of Hawks Nest, where the call of local avifauna welcomes each dawn in this peaceful pocket of New South Wales.

Viewing is highly recommended – discover your perfect beachside investment or holiday sanctuary today.

Inspections of this fantastic apartment are by appointment only so contact John Rumble (0425 289 200) today to arrange your own private look.

