4 Carramar Crescent, Hawks Nest is on the market with First National Hawks Nest



4 Carramar Crescent, Hawks Nest

Price: $859,000

WELCOME to this charming abode nestled in the tranquil ‘sub-suburb’ of Swan Bay within Hawks Nest at 4 Carramar Crescent.

Set on a generous 569 square metre parcel, this distinguished property beckons with its large, inviting foyer, setting the tone for a home that’s both spacious and welcoming.

Designed for both comfort and convenience, this delightful home features a superb layout comprising four well-appointed bedrooms and an additional office space, perfectly suited for the professional working from home.

The master bedroom, located on the ground floor, is remarkably spacious, providing a serene retreat.

The home boasts two bathrooms and benefits from a dual carport, ensuring ample parking.

Split system air conditioning both up and downstairs promises a cool respite from the summer heat, while the upstairs front and rear decks offer serene spots to enjoy the soothing sea breezes.

Outdoors, the grounds are kept lush and vibrant thanks to the efficient spearpoint watering system.

Perfect for owner-occupiers seeking a tranquil lifestyle or investors looking for a gem in Hawks Nest, this property is a haven of peace and relaxation.

With the area’s natural beauty, this house is not just a home, but a slice of paradise waiting for its next fortunate owners.

Contact John Rumble (0425 289 200).today to arrange your exclusive inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

