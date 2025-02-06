4 Fidden Close, Tea Gardens is on the market with First National Hawks Nest



4 Fidden Close, Tea Gardens

New price: $875,000

IN a street named after one of the most well known families in our area of Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest, welcome to 4 Fidden Place, Tea Gardens.

A splendid residence nestled in the tranquil neighbourhood of Tea Gardens.

This well-appointed home offers an exceptional living experience tailored for retirees, downsizers, investors, and owner-occupiers seeking a serene yet convenient lifestyle.

Boasting four generously sized bedrooms and two modern bathrooms, including an ensuite off the main bedroom, this property combines comfort with practicality.

The internal access to the double lock-up garage, complemented by a large extra-high port, provides ample space for vehicles, a boat, or a caravan.

This house is set on a substantial 603 square metre plot in a peaceful cul-de-sac, ensuring privacy and a sense of community.

Enjoy the ease of open-plan living areas bathed in natural light, with a gas cooktop and abundant cupboard storage in the kitchen catering to all your culinary needs.

Additional luxuries include LED lighting, ducted air-conditioning for year-round comfort, and a covered outdoor pergola for alfresco dining.

The grounds are meticulously maintained and landscaped, featuring a spearpoint watering system and irrigation, ensuring a lush outdoor environment with minimal effort.

Discover the perfect blend of leisure and convenience at 4 Fidden Place, your ideal next home.

Contact John Rumble (0425 289 200) today to arrange your exclusive inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

