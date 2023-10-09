4 North Street, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

4 North Street, Tea Gardens

Price: $1,100,000

THIS modest three bedroom home has a self-contained two bedroom flat and conveniently located in a quiet street within the coastal town of Tea Gardens.

The main house features timber flooring throughout and ducted air-conditioning.

The main bathroom has a corner spa, ceiling fans and built-in robes in the three bedrooms.

The open-plan living room and dining room adjoining the kitchen open out to the front deck.

The laundry accommodates an extra shower and toilet.

The double carport is featured at the front of the double lock up garage and ideal as a covered outdoor entertaining area.

The self-contained flat features built-in robes, kitchen and bathroom with the two bedrooms opening onto a fully enclosed/screened alfresco area – perfect for all weather entertaining.

Set on a large and level 1012sqm block this home also features rear lane access to a large 12m x 8m Colourbond shed with an extra bathroom and small office space.

This property has endless opportunities.

Contact Hawks Nest First National Real Estate today to arrange a private inspection. Inspections are by appointment only.

Call John Rumble on 0425 289 200.