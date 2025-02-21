4 View Drive, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 4 View Drive, Boambee East

Price: $799,000 – $819,000

Beds: 3, Bath: 2, Car: 2

Land size: 887.7 sqm

WELCOME to 4 View Drive, Boambee East-a residence where comfort meets convenience, and the notion of “move-in ready” takes on a whole new meaning.

This charming three-bedroom home, while celebrating its 20-year milestone, boasts a condition that feels virtually brand new, inviting you to make it your own without any hesitation.

The well-designed layout fosters an environment of easy care and effortless living, with tiled floors seamlessly flowing through the entry, both living areas, the kitchen, and the hallway. In contrast, the cozy bedrooms are tastefully carpeted, ensuring warmth and comfort.

This home truly shines with its open-plan living concept, striking a perfect balance between informal and formal spaces.

Whether hosting gatherings with friends or enjoying quiet family evenings, the layout caters to every occasion.

The galley kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with everything at your fingertips.

Enjoy the efficiency of a well-designed work triangle, complete with an under-bench oven and dishwasher, alongside an abundance of bench and cupboard space.

Each of the three bedrooms features built-in robes, with one room even boasting a convenient air-conditioning unit.

The main bedroom is a true retreat, offering double built-in robes and a private ensuite to elevate your living experience.

Step outside to the spacious backyard, thoughtfully landscaped with easy-care gardens that promise to delight without demanding much upkeep.

The undercover entertaining area beckons for alfresco dining or relaxing evenings with loved ones, making it a perfect spot to unwind.

Additionally, this home includes a double garage with remote access, along with an extra hard stand area beside the garage-ideal for accommodating a trailer or boat.

Location is key, and 4 View Drive does not disappoint.

Nestled between the Toormina Regional Shopping Centre and the Boambee East neighbourhood shopping centre, convenience is right at your doorstep.

Furthermore, primary and high schools are within easy walking distance, making this home not just a place to live, but a community to thrive in.

4 View Drive, Boambee East, is more than just a house; it’s a place where memories are waiting to be made.

Get ready to move in and enjoy the lifestyle that awaits you.

Your new home is calling!

Agent 1: Chris Hines 0439 667 719.

Agent 2: Kim McGinty 0432 953 796.

