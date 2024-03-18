41 Curlew Avenue, Hawks Nest is on the market with First National Real Estate Hawks Nest



41 Curlew Avenue, Hawks Nest

New price: $1,250,000

DISCOVER the ultimate investment opportunity or dream holiday home at 41 Curlew Avenue, Hawks Nest.

This stunning, newly renovated six-bedroom property offers the perfect blend of location, comfort and potential income.

Nestled in a quiet, leafy street, this spacious home boasts four generously sized bedrooms, all complete with ceiling fans and built-in wardrobes.

The master suite features a luxurious ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, while the family bathroom is bathed in natural light from the skylight.

Open plan living areas flow seamlessly into a charming courtyard – perfect for entertaining or quiet relaxation.

Additionally, a two-car carport can also be utilised for outdoor entertaining.

But the real gem is the self-contained two-bedroom flat.

Complete with a kitchen, combined laundry and bathroom, and its own fenced yard, it’s perfect for providing a secondary income stream or accommodating extended family.

Conveniently located close to the local golf course and just a short walk to the beach, this property offers the best of Hawks Nest’s relaxed lifestyle.

Inspections for this picture-perfect property are by appointment only, so don’t delay. Contact us today to arrange your own private viewing of this exceptional home and investment opportunity.

Don’t miss out – the perfect beachside lifestyle or savvy investment could be just a phone call away.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.

