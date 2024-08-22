413/100 Booner Street, Hawks Nest is on the markets with First National Hawks Nest



413/100 Booner Street, Hawks Nest

Price: $515,000

PRESENTING a splendid opportunity at 413/100 Booner Street ‘Oceanside’ in the serene Hawks Nest, this charming two-bedroom apartment offers the perfect blend of leisure and investment potential.

Set within the esteemed Oceanside Resort, this fully furnished property is the quintessential holiday home or a wise addition to any investor’s portfolio.

As you enter, the apartment’s open plan living space welcomes you, bathed in natural light and adorned with sliding doors that usher you onto the private, north facing balcony, where fleeting ocean vistas beckon.

Each of the two inviting bedrooms promises rest and relaxation after sun-soaked days spent exploring the local area.

Exclusive access to the resort’s array of amenities including a restaurant, vibrant entertainment and BBQ area, and a luxurious swimming pool further enhances the allure of this seaside abode.

Just a 200-metre stroll will have your feet sinking into the soft, white sands of Bennetts Beach, or why not pay a visit to the nearby Hawks Nest Surf Club?

Seize this affordable opportunity to secure your slice of paradise, a place to create lasting holiday memories or reap the benefits of a long-term investment.

Please note, viewing of this exceptional property is by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble (0425 289 200) today to arrange your exclusive inspection of what could be your new coastal haven.

